A$AP Rocky Found Guilty Of Assault But Will Not Face Anymore Jail Time

A$AP Rocky has been found guilty of assault by a but will not face any additional jail time after being detained for a month in a Swedish detention center.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, along with his co-defendants were given a suspended sentence after being found guilty.

The 30-year-old was released from custody and was permitted to return back to the United States pending a verdict in the case.

He penned an emotional Instagram message to thank fans for their support, marking his first social media post in a month. President Trump also hailed the newest development in the case with a congratulatory tweet.

The rapper explained to the court during the trial in Stockholm that he and his team felt threatened by the two men who approached them and acted out in self-defense, according to courtroom records obtained by Access Hollywood.

“Everything seemed strange to us. These guys behaved strangely, we didn’t know what to expect. It was a little scary for us,” A$AP said while being questioned by the Swedish prosecutor.

“I couldn’t help but assume that these guys were affected by some sort of drug,” he added.

A$AP went on to say that he and his crew attempted to “deescalate the situation” by walking away, but the two men continued to pursue them after getting physical with the rapper’s security guard over a pair of headphones.

“We saw bottles on the ground, and we picked them up,” he said.

A$AP had posted video evidence of the altercation, including the moment that he and his crew picked up the bottles.

“Just for the cameras, we don’t want no problems with these boys but they keep following us,” A$AP says in the video.

After both men “attacked” the security guard at once, A$AP told the court that he intervened and “threw the 19-year-old on the ground.”

“I saw the 19-year-old friend coming toward me at full speed,” A$AP said. “He and I were pushed and put and pulled into each other for a while. After that, my security guard came and turned on me, and we went up together for the block.”

Much of the trial has focused on analyzing the videos and deciding whether the bottles had been used as weapons, according to the BBC‘s court report.

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Jada Pinkett, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and President Trump called for A$AP to be released from custody and congratulated him on his release.