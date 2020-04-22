Aaron Carter And Girlfriend Melanie Martin Are Expecting A Baby

Aaron Carter is going to be a father!

The singer shared the surprising news with fans during an IG Live on Tuesday where he showed off what appeared to be his girlfriend Melanie Martin’s positive pregnancy test.

“Obviously I have a baby on the way,” the 32-year-old said to fans. “I’m going to be a busy father for sure,” he continued before adding, “This is the official announcement. We’re pregnant.”

The “I Want Candy” singer seemingly celebrated the news later on Instagram with a shirtless photo of himself with the caption “Dad Bod.”

The news comes only a few short weeks after Melanie was reportedly arrested for domestic violence against Aaron.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department was reportedly called to the couple’s home around following a verbal argument between the couple in late March, TMZ reported. At the time, the singer vehemently denied that his girlfriend was pregnant and further claimed that not only had Melanie allegedly scratched him, but had also broken her dog’s leg.

Melanie came back four times after we broke up harrsssing me and came back with peanut tell me sometime during the day SHE had broken her dogs leg, police asked if I could get her dog to a relative so I safely. Delivered the animal to her mom #PrayForPeanut #FelonyMelanie — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) March 30, 2020

“I wish that you would seek some help and maybe learn how to treat men who were willing to give you the world,” Aaron told TMZ when asked if he had a message for Melanie, seemingly confirming the two had ended their relationship.

It appears the duo might be working through their differences now that they have a baby on the way!