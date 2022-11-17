Abby De La Rosa Addresses ‘Confusion’ Surrounding Her & Nick Cannon’s Daughter’s Name

Abby De La Rosa is clearing up any confusion surrounding her and Nick Cannon’s newborn daughter‘s name.

On her Instagram Story on Wednesday, the DJ shared a glimpse at all the pink “BEAUTIFUL” balloon arch Nick got her to celebrate their baby girl’s arrival – and she took the opportunity to clarify the little one’s unique moniker.

“For those wondering, our daughter’s first name is ‘BEAUTIFUL’ & her middle name is ‘ZEPPELIN,'” Abby wrote. “I totally understand the confusion, but it’s baby girl’s actual name.'”

Nick announced last weekend that he and Abby had welcomed baby Beautiful.

He wrote in part on Instagram at the time, “BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!! #OurFamily.”

The following day, Abby shared her own message to their daughter.

It read in part, “Our Dearest Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, We’ve known you for 2 days now and I’m in still in awe that you chose @nickcannon & I to be your parents. Not one single word can express the love we have for you. We are so blessed to have this front row seat in your world. Your brothers can’t wait to meet you (our family is wild but it’s yours, no matter what).”

“You already have your Dad wrapped around your finger, it’s been the sweetest thing,” Abby continued. “He works so hard and will go above and beyond to make sure you know you are loved. We love you more then you’ll ever know WELCOME TO THE WORLD. LETS ROCK N ROLL.”

Beautiful Zeppelin is just the latest addition to the Carter family to have a creative name.

Nick and Abby also share 17-month-old twin boys Zion Mixolydian and ZIllion Heir.

The “Wild ‘N Out” host is dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s Twins Monroe and Moroccan Are Growing Up Fast View Gallery

He and Brittany Bell share five-year-old son Golden Sagon, one-year-old daughter Powerful Queen, and soon-to-be two-month-old son Rise Messiah.

Nick also shares four-month-old son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, as well as two-month-old daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole.

The television personality and Alyssa Scott also welcomed a baby boy named Zen, who died of brain cancer last December at five months old. The pair now have another baby on the way, who will be Nick’s twelfth child.

Alyssa confirmed they were expecting with a maternity photoshoot earlier this month and revealed that their new addition is due in December.

Nick Cannon Through The Years View Gallery

Nick has been open about how much he loves life as a dad. He told People earlier this year, “I’m so excited about all my kids. Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones.”

“Every day I just wake up excited as a father,” he added.