Nick Cannon Expecting Second Child With Model Alyssa Scott Following Son Zen’s Death

Nick Cannon is seemingly expecting his second child with Alyssa Scott, following the death of their son, Zen.

On Thursday, the model posted a series of photos with Nick from an intimate maternity photoshoot. In the snaps, Alyssa and Nick are both nude in a bathtub.

The 42-year-old cradled Alyssa’s baby bump as she captioned the moment, “This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING 🤍.”

In another post she shared artwork of a recreation of the moment.

“Thank you to my beautiful & talented friend @glorydayyys for recreating and recapturing this very special moment. This will forever be my favorite piece of artwork 🤟🏽,” she wrote.

In a third look at the special images, Nick can be seen kissing Alyssa’s belly while they both sit in the tub.

Alyssa announced that she is expecting her third child on Instagram on Oct. 26 but did not confirm that Nick was the father.

The duo’s son, Zen, died in December 2021 after battling brain cancer. Alyssa shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram saying in part, “These last 5 months we have been in this race together. We would hand the baton off to each other. You kept me going. It would be the middle of the night and you would smile at me. A surge of energy would fill my body and pure joy would radiate from within me. We were a team, both determined to see it through. It feels unbearable running without you now. I can’t. And in this moment I feel myself being carried. By your sister.. By God. By complete strangers encouraging me to not give up . It has been an honor and privilege being your mommy.. I will love you for eternity.”

Nick also recently appeared in family photos with his twins Zion & Zillion and their mom, Abby De La Rosa. Abby is also pregnant with her third baby, though it has not been confirmed who she is expecting the child with.

In addition to his kids with Abby and Alyssa, Nick shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; newborn daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole; and son Golden, daughter Powerful and newborn son Rise with Brittany Bell.