Actor From Viral Peloton Commercial Gets Real Girlfriend A Peloton Bike For Christmas

Sean Hunter, an actor who gained worldwide attention for gifting his wife a Peloton in a viral Christmas commercial just gifted his real-life girlfriend the same workout bike!

The actor shared a photo of himself and his girlfriend Cassidy Baras smiling with the bike writing, “Here’s hoping this goes over better the second time…. Merry Christmas to my actual girlfriend (pls don’t leave me).”

Sean who is also a teacher in addition to an actor spoke to “Good Morning America” and never believed that his latest acting gig would spark so much negative criticism. He also wanted to make sure everyone is aware that he is not the person portrayed in the commercial.

“This isn’t who I am, right? I am a totally different person in real life…I’m a teacher, I teach children. I am an actor, I audition, it’s great,” Sean said. “There have been huge allegations calling it sexist, misogynistic, my face is now the face of the patriarchy, it’s so, whoa, slow your roll,” he added.



The Peloton commercial faced some backlash and was even mocked on “Saturday Night Live” and Ryan Reynold’s gin commercial. Some believe that the ad was being sexist when the husband played by actor Sean Hunter gifts his wife the high-end workout bike as she documents her workout journey over a year.

Even though Peleton pulled the commercial from broadcast they released a statement defending their holiday ad.

“Our holiday spot was created to celebrate that fitness and wellness journey,” the statement said. “While we’re disappointed in how some have misinterpreted this commercial, we are encouraged by — and grateful for — the outpouring of support we’ve received from those who understand what we were trying to communicate.”

But social media didn’t stop judging the ad.

