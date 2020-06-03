Actress Jaime King Arrested At ‘Peaceful’ Black Lives Matter Protest

“Hart Of Dixie” star Jaime King was arrested while participating in a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The 41-year-old tweeted about the experience to her 219.4K followers, saying that she was “writing in handcuffs.”

Currently arrested for a peaceful protest. Writing in handcuffs in back of bus. EVERYONE WAS PEACEFUL. – Jaime and the rest of my sisters on this bus. 77th precinct. — Jaime King (@Jaime_King) June 3, 2020

“Currently arrested for a peaceful protest. Writing in handcuffs in back of bus. EVERYONE WAS PEACEFUL. – Jaime and the rest of my sisters on this bus. 77th precinct,” Jaime wrote.

Several hours later, the “Sin City” actress tweeted that protesters were still on the bus, and claimed that police were “laughing at (us).”

Currently still on the bus for over 4 hours. Took us from 77th precinct to San Pedro. Women w/no access to vital meds, bathrooms, bleeding through their pants. They are laughing at us. #BlackLivesMattter — Jaime King (@Jaime_King) June 3, 2020

The actress was one of several thousands of protesters who rallied outside of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s home in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police custody. Video of Floyd’s final moments, which showed white police officer Derek Chauvin pinning down the 46-year-old by the neck, sparked protests around the world calling for an end to police brutality and racism.

“I have a choice to make. I choose to listen and move forward, and bring this city together to build peace on our streets and in our neighborhoods,” Garcetti said during a speech away from the protests. “George Floyd died in our America so that we may make sense of our future to make sure that we never see that again.”

Jaime is one of many celebrities using their platforms amid national protests honoring George Floyd.

“Riverdale” actor Cole Sprouse says he was arrested Sunday at a protest in Santa Monica. He shared the news via his Instagram, writing, “A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest.”

Ariana Grande, Jamie Foxx, Halsey and more walked alongside protesters last weekend in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.