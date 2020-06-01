Cole Sprouse Arrested At George Floyd Protest

“Riverdale” actor Cole Sprouse says he was arrested Sunday at a protest in Santa Monica. He shared the news via his Instagram, writing, “A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest.”

The 27-year-old star shared the lengthy statement alongside a widely-circulated graphic reading “BLACK LIVES MATTER.” Sprouse went on to detail the circumstances surrounding his arrest, writing, “I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us.”

Sprouse is one of many celebrities using their platforms amid national protests honoring George Floyd. Ariana Grande, Jamie Foxx, Halsey and more walked alongside protesters this weekend in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Sprouse ended his post by encouraging his 32 million followers to stand as allies during this difficult time, writing, “This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well.”

— by Katcy Stephan