Actress Jameela Jamil Comes Out As Queer After Facing Backlash Over Judging Upcoming Ballroom Show

Actress Jameela Jamil took to Twitter on Wednesday with a personal announcement that the 33-year-old “The Good Place” star identifies as queer.

“Twitter is brutal,” Jameela began. “This is why I never officially came out as queer. I added a rainbow to my name when I felt ready a few years ago, as it’s not easy within the south Asian community to be accepted…I kept it low because I was scared of the pain of being accused of performative bandwagon jumping, over something that caused me a lot of confusion, fear and turmoil when I was a kid,” she continued.

Queer is defined as the identity used by some individuals who do not identify as heterosexual and cisgender.

The actress’ candid post came after HBO announced Jameela’s involvement in the upcoming ballroom competition show “Legendary.” Initially, the company stated that Jameela would MC the show—but Jameela herself clarified that she will head the competition’s panel of judges with performer Dashaun Wesley acting as MC.

HBO Max confirmed both Jameela’s update and that fellow judges on the panel will include Megan Thee Stallion, Law Roach, and Leiomy Maldonado.

Regardless, Jameela’s involvement in the show outraged some members of the ballroom community.

Ballroom culture in the US harkens back to the 1920s as a safe space for predominantly black and Latino members of the LGBTQ+ community. Many who joined as an escape from oppression they faced in the mainstream culture participated in drag competitions known as “balls.” There, competitors would be split into groups—or “houses”—and would compete in various categories from voguing, posing, costume contests, and more.

Many people wondered why Jameela, who seemingly had no personal ties to the queer or ballroom community, would be chosen to head HBO’s first foray into unscripted television.

One such person was Trace Lysette, a transgender actress who with roles in “Transparent” and “Hustlers.” The actress revealed on Twitter that she interviewed for the position that ultimately went to Jameela, and while she clarified that her post was “not shade towards Jameela,” she maintained the actress was not the right fit for the role.

Lol.. I interviewed for this gig. As the mother of a house for nearly a decade it’s kind of kind blowing when ppl with no connection to our culture gets the gig. This is not shade towards Jameela, I love all that she stands for. If anything I question the decision makers https://t.co/kJleDihn02 — Trace Lysette (@tracelysette) February 4, 2020

In a subsequent tweet Trace also stated that, “Being queer does not make you ballroom.” Jameela addressed this point head-on when she came out in her own Twitter post.

Being queer does not make you ballroom. Being any number of marginalized identities does not make you ballroom. The only thing that makes you ballroom is if you are actually from it. And most of us who are from it, sought it out when we had no one else. — Trace Lysette (@tracelysette) February 5, 2020

“I know that my being queer doesn’t qualify me as ballroom,” Jameela wrote. “But I have privilege and a large following to bring to this show, (as does the absolutely iconic Megan Thee Stallion,) and it’s (sic) beautiful contestants and ballroom hosts.”

“Sometimes it takes those with more power to help a show get off the ground so we can elevate marginalized stars that deserve the limelight and give them a chance. I’m not the MC. I’m not the main host. I’m just a lead judge due to my 11 years of hosting experience, being fully impartial, a newcomer to ballroom (like much of the audience will be) and therefore a window in for people who are just discovering it now, and being a long time (sic) ally of the lgbtq community. ”

Jameela previously hosted the reality show “Playing It Straight” and has been the host of the comedy game show “The Misery Index” since 2019.

“Legendary” begins shooting Thursday and is set to premiere on HBO Max in May.

In the meantime, Jameela said she will be taking a break from Twitter. “This is absolutely not how I wanted to come out,” she wrote. “I’m jumping off this hell app for a while because I don’t want to read mean comments dismissing this.”

“You can keep your thoughts.”