Adam Levine Gets Blasted By Social Media Over Corn Hawk Hairdo

Fans are not feeling Adam Levine’s latest hairstyle – a corn hawk!

The Maroon 5 frontman unveiled his latest hairdo, a mix of cornrows and a mohawk that is bleach blonde, and his fans are roasting him on social media over the unfortunate hairdo. Adam took his fans through the transformation, first showing them that he had shaved the side of his head clean and bleached his hair. He later showed off the three cornrows down his head, topped off with a rat tail that hangs to the nape of his neck.

His latest look comes after he debuted his original dark haired mohawk hairdo on “The Voice,” in April.

The corn hawk isn’t getting love from the fans….

On Twitter tons of people openly shared their harsh commentary.

“Dear Adam Levine…look at your life and then look at your choices,” one person criticized.

“Adam Levine putting cornrows in his hair screams of desperation. Dying career, figured he can stir the pot…” another person added.

“.is everything okay at home??????????????” another chimed in.

What do you think!?