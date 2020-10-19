Adele Is ‘So Excited’ and ‘Absolutely Terrified’ To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Adele is coming to studio 8H!

The singer will be hosting “Saturday Night Live” on October 24 for the first time and will be joined by musical guest H.E.R. The “Rolling in the Deep” singer previously appeared on the show twice as a musical guest.

“Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!” Adele wrote on Instagram following the announcement.

Adding, “I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

“It’ll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election…which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!!” she continued. “I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all.”

In August, Adele let her fans in on a little secret by sharing the book that she read recently that changed her life. Adele, who has gone through a life-changing transformation recently, shedding 100 pounds and showing off a happy healthy glow with new long tresses and a fabulous new style, revealed to her fans that she’s giving a lot of credit for transforming her life to one book — “Untamed: Stop Pleasing To Start Living,” by Glennon Doyle.

In May, she showed off her new physique, leaving fans wowed the world over. She donned a little black dress and blown out locks and wrote to her fans on her birthday, saying, “Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥️ 2020 okay bye thanks x.”

Adele will making her “SNL” hosting debut on Saturday October 24 on NBC.