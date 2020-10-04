Kate McKinnon Honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg On ‘SNL’: ‘Rest in Power’

Kate McKinnon paid the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg one final tribute during “Saturday Night Live.”

After Colin Jost and Michael Che finished their Weekend Update segment during the season 46 premiere, Kate was shown sitting in the audience donning the late Supreme Court Justice’s signature look – a black robe, white lace collar and glasses.

The comedian, who has brilliantly portrayed RBG several times on the NBC show in the past, took a moment of silence to bow her head with a hand on her chest and then she looked up to the sky.

“Rest in power” read a graphic on the screen.

The 87-year-old political trailblazer, who was the second woman ever appointed to the Supreme Court, where she served for more than 27 years, passed away on Sept. 18 from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

At the time, the news was announced in a press release by the U.S. Supreme Court, which was shared on social media.

“Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died this evening surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C., due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. She was 87 years old,” the release stated.

Just a day after the news broke, the “SNL” star mourned the loss of the feminist icon in a statement to PEOPLE.

“For so many of us, Justice Ginsburg was a real-life superhero: a beacon of hope, a warrior for justice, a robed crusader who saved the day time and again,” Kate said. “Playing her on ‘SNL’ was a profound joy because I could always feel the overwhelming love and gratitude that the audience had for her. It was one of the great honors of my life to meet Justice Ginsburg, to shake her hand, and to thank her for her lifetime of service to this country.”