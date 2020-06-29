Adele Rocks Dress From 2016 While Addressing New Music Rumors: ‘Be Patient’

Adele is saying “Hello” to an old outfit! The 32-year-old songstress shared a series of silly snaps on her Instagram as she re-watched her own performance from the 2016 Glastonbury Music Festival.

“5 ciders in 👌🏻,” she captioned a pic of herself squatting by the television in a pair of distressed gray sweatpants and an oversized white T-shirt. Next, she shared a photo standing beside the TV, rocking the same black and gold dress she wore at the festival!

View this post on Instagram 5 ciders in 👌🏻 A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Jun 27, 2020 at 2:52pm PDT

The “Rolling In The Deep” singer also shared a high-quality photo of herself belting out a song at Glastonbury, and took to the comments section to clear up some rumors about her impending new music. One user wrote, “Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!”

Adele didn’t mince words in her reply, writing, “Of course it’s not. Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient ♥.”

View this post on Instagram 😊 A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Jun 27, 2020 at 10:35am PDT

This weekend’s silly snaps mark Adele’s first new photos of herself since sharing her incredible weight loss in May. Adele showed off her slim physique, showing off her amazing weight loss in a sexy LBD. The look turned heads for many of her fans, and a source told Access Hollywood that Adele has been working with trained nutritionist Dr. Dominique Fradin-Read and has been eating a diet based on the French chef Michele Guerard, who serves up slimming nuveau cuisine.

Regardless of her personal social media, Adele has remained active on her social platforms in other ways, though, speaking out in support of protests following the death of George Floyd.

— by Katcy Stephan