Adele & Rich Paul Pose For ‘Iconic’ Pic With LeBron & Savannah James At Kevin Love & Kate Bock’s Wedding

Don’t Cry Your Heart Out – Adele and Rich Paul are still going strong!

The pair got cozy as they posed for an adorable snapshot with LeBron and Savannah James over the weekend. Lebron shared a photo of the double date night on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

“ICONIC🤫,” he captioned the photo, with Rich commenting, “Loaded Bases!!”

The couples were all smiles while attending Cleveland Cavaliers player, Kevin Love and Kate Bock’s wedding.

Adele stunned in a black off-the-shoulder tulle dress, as Rich matched his lady love in a classic tuxedo.

The outing comes one month after the music superstar cuddled up with her boyfriend at Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference Finals in May.

The “Oh My God” singer, 34, and her sports agent beau, 40, have appeared to be going strong since confirming their romance last September. In addition to enjoying multiple NBA events together including February’s All-Star Game, the couple also showed off some PDA in a series of photos shared on Adele’s Instagram on May 11.

The post featured peeks at the duo waving in front of a mansion, goofing around at McDonald’s and even sharing a kiss in what looked like Adele’s dressing room from her “One Night Only” concert.

As if she hadn’t made her happiness clear enough, Adele concluded the slideshow with an unmistakable message. In her final photo, she held up a fortune cookie paper that read, “You have found good company – enjoy.”