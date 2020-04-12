Al Roker’s Daughter Courtney Gets Engaged!

It’s a sunny day for Al Roker and the forecast looks like he’ll be walking his daughter down the aisle!

The “Today” show weatherman announced on Instagram on Sunday that his daughter, Courtney, is engaged to her boyfriend Wesley Laga.

Al announced the happy news by sharing a photo of the couple freshly-engaged with Courtney beaming as she shows off her new ring. He captioned the photo, “I was waiting to get the ok, but now that it’s on her insta, we are so thrilled the @djweslaga asked @ouichefcourtney to marry him. #shesaidyes Could not be more thrilled for these two.”

The proud pop clearly couldn’t contain his excitement about the happy news. Courtney is a recipe developer for Chefman and her love is a director and theater teacher. Courtney is Al’s daughter from his first marriage to Alice Bell.

Courtney shared the happy news on her own Instagram account, and shared the sweet way that her love proposed during the global pandemic – by bringing Paris to their house!

“Life sometimes takes you in a different direction for a reason. We should have been in Paris, but with how the world is at the moment, it was placed on hold. Instead, Wes brought Paris to me with the music, lights and live cam shot of the Eiffel Tower on our TV. I said yes to my best friend last night and I am over the moon! Thank you Wes for making me your partner in crime for life. I love you,” she wrote alongside photos of their engagement.

Congrats to the couple!