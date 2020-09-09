Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Baby No. 5

Congratulations to Alec and Hilaria Baldwin!

Hilaria shared a photo cradling the newborn baby boy with her husband Alec by her side.

“We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier. Stay tuned for a name,” she wrote alongside the sweet pic.

The fitness instructor and actor are already proud parents to Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 2. Alec is also a dad to Ireland Baldwin who he had with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Hilaria revealed that she was pregnant in April after opening up about her experience suffering a miscarriage. In November 2019 she shared the news on Instagram writing, “We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be.”

“We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this,” she captioned a post with a video of daughter Carmen consoling her.

The couple didn’t know the sex of the baby and wanted to keep it a surprise. Telling E! News, “I always kind of spill the beans. I’m such a sharer,” Hilaria told Carissa. “And this time, we’re gonna have it be a little bit of a different experience. You do this this many times, why don’t we make it different?”

The Baldwin family has been spending time together during the pandemic and enjoying their summer at the beach. Hilaria has been sharing sweet family videos and photos and documenting her pregnancy.