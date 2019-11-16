Hilaria Baldwin Updates Fans On Her Healing Journey Days After Second Miscarriage: ‘I’m Doing Better’

Hilaria Baldwin is on the mend following a difficult loss.
Five days after revealing that she’d suffered a miscarriage – her second in just over seven months – the mom of four shared a hopeful update about her emotional health amid the tragedy.
“I’m doing better,” she wrote in an Instagram Stories message on Saturday morning. “I have my moments when I feel better, then I have moments when I will get really sad. But I feel like time and healing and everyone’s support is helping me.”
Hilaria also shared that having her husband Alec Baldwin, 6-year-old daughter Carmen and sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1, by her side is especially healing.
“Spending time with my babies and husband helps so much. I’m so lucky to have them,” she wrote. “My heart goes out to those of you who suffer like this without support. You are true warriors. I send you my love and admiration.”
In the wake of her miscarriage, Hilaria’s children have each comforted her in their own way.
When the yoga instructor found out that she’d lost her baby girl on the way, Carmen offered her kisses and shared her sweet prediction as to when her mom’s rainbow baby would finally come.
“It’s going to be 15 months,” she whispered in an Instagram video.
“Maybe it’ll be 15 months,” the Hilaria smiled.
“That’ll be one and a half years,” Carmen said, doing the math.
“That’s pretty close, pretty good,” her mom replied.
We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all…but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time. I’m really devastated right now…I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say…I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear. Please no paparazzi…that’s all I ask ❤️
While Leonardo was a little too young to understand his mom’s loss, he still showed her some support on Thursday by sweetly embracing her in the kitchen.
“My Leo just lay with me like this for like 25 min today…he doesn’t understand what happened, but his soul is so sweet. He helped my heart so much,” Hilaria wrote alongside a photo of the precious moment.