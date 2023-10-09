Alec Baldwin & Hilaria Baldwin Bring All 7 Kids To Hamptons Film Festival In Rare Family Outing

Gang’s all here! Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin brought a few special guests along for their latest outing.

The couple attended the Hamptons International Film Festival in New York over the weekend with all seven of their children in tow. Alec, 65, and Hilaria, 39, posed for photos at the event while staying close to the youngsters.

Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 3, María Lucía, 2, and Ilaria, 12 months, were all pictured with their famous parents, as Hilaria held baby Ilaria on her knee and Alec put his arms around their older kids.

The fam dressed casually for the fest in fall-friendly denim, boots and flannel, and at least one Baldwinito appeared to be ready for Halloween, with Eduardo adorably sporting a Spider-Man costume.

The Baldwins have had autumn on lock in recent weeks, as they also went apple picking together in a cute video shared to Hilaria’s Instagram on Sept. 28.

“Baldwinito fall vibes!!!🍁We went apple picking🍎, ate some corn 🌽…the baby is into peekaboo and we learned that Marilu is champion of the hay fights…literally getting her a bail [sic] of hay for Christmas. Tearing her away from the fun was major 2 year old meltdown,” the fitness influencer teased in her caption.

Just days earlier, the family kicked off the season with a major celebration – Ilaria’s first birthday!

Hilaria commemorated the landmark with multiple social media tributes that included throwback montages from her favorite moments from the last year with their youngest child.

“Happy 1st bday (again 🤪) ilaria catalina irena. So much energy, fun and wildness in one tiny body! We love you so very much and feel lucky to have your unique soul bless our lives,” she wrote on Instagram.