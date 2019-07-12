Alex Morgan: Before Every World Cup Game, I Listened To Miley Cyrus’ ‘Mother’s Daughter’

As co-captain of the U.S. women’s national soccer team, Alex Morgan was key in getting her teammates revved up to take home the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup – but for her own inspiration, she turned to none other than Miley Cyrus.

Days after her team’s highly celebrated win, the soccer star revealed that she pressed play on the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer’s new single before every World Cup match.

“We were talking about this the other day: what [song] we got off the bus into the stadium to. And mine, every game, was Miley Cyrus’ ‘Mother’s Daughter,'” she told Access’ Kit Hoover.

Alex smiled when acknowledging that Miley’s midtempo women’s empowerment anthem was a more chill pick than the intense songs her teammates gravitated to.

“The thing is, I’m not like – I don’t need crazy music,” she explained. “I just want to sing along and stuff, whereas other people’s were like ‘Fight Night’ [by Migos], or stuff like that. And I was just jammin’ out to Miley.”

While Alex is the ultimate Miley fan now, another musician stole her heart at a young age.

When asked about her first celebrity crush, the forward admitted that the King of Rock and Roll was plastered all over her bedroom.

“I had Elvis posters on my wall,” she laughed. “Yeah, I know, weird!”

Watch more from Kit’s conversation with Alex in the video above.