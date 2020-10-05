Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn are married!

The actor revealed the happy news on Instagram with a photo of the newlyweds showing off their new bling writing, “Mr & Mrs Pettyfer.” His new bride also shared the same photo captioned with, “Now you really get to call me wifey.”

The “Magic Mike” star tied the knot with the 28-year-old model in an intimate romantic ceremony at Berner Schloss Palace in Toni’s hometown of Hamburg, Germany.

The bride wore a gold silk slip dress accessorized with a black scarf and straw hat with the groom wearing a three-piece suit.

The couple got married less than a year after getting engaged. He popped the question on Christmas Eve 2019 but the lovebirds waited to share the news until New Year’s Eve. Toni revealed the news with a sweet snap of the happy couple kissing with the engagement ring front and center.

“Christmas Eve the love of my life surprised me on his knees asking me to be his forever. He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is – so yes I cannot wait to spend every day (well almost) of my life with you,” she wrote.

The pair were first linked after appearing together at Elton John’s Oscar party in February 2019.

The “Beastly” actor dated model Marloes Horst from 2014 to 2016 and was previously engaged to his “Magic Mike” costar Riley Keough in 2012. But they quickly split after the engagement.

Toni was reportedly in a relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio for over a year but broke up in December 2014.