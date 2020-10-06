Amanda Kloots Slams President Trump’s ‘Hurtful’ Coronavirus Tweet: ‘I Cried Next To My Husband For 95 Days’

Amanda Kloots is firing back at President Trump after his tweet on Sunday about the coronavirus.

Over the weekend, Trump was hospitalized at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center where he underwent treatment for COVID-19. On Monday, the president tweeted that he would be released from the hospital, writing, “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Amanda Kloots, whose husband Nick Cordero passed away from the coronavirus in July, reacted to Trump’s comments on her Instagram Monday night.

“To all the over 208,000 Americans who lost loved ones to this virus – I stand by you, with you, holding your hand,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of President Trump’s tweet.

“Unfortunately it did dominate our lives didn’t it? It dominated Nick’s family’s lives and my family’s lives. I guess we ‘let it’ – like it was our choice?? Unfortunately not everyone is lucky enough to spend two days in the hospital.”

Nick, a 41-year-old Broadway star, spent 95 days in the hospital after contracting coronavirus, and he encountered many intense obstacles, including lung infections, two mini strokes, sepsis and the amputation of his right leg.

“I cried next to my husband for 95 days watching what COVID did to the person I love,” she continued. “It IS something to be afraid of. After you see the person you love the most die from this disease you would never say what this tweet says. There is no empathy to all the lives lost. He is bragging instead. It is sad. It is hurtful. It is disgraceful.”

Trump doubled down on his comments in a video message, telling the camera, “…One thing that’s for certain: Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it. You’re gonna beat it. We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines, all developed recently. And you’re gonna beat it.”

Amanda elaborated on her thoughts via Instagram Story, tearfully addressing the camera. “I’m honestly not a very political person, but this is really kind of hard to ignore…I couldn’t believe what I read.”

“We saw what this disease can do, so guess what? We are afraid. We are. I still am,” she continued. Amanda also expressed her fears for what would happen to 1-year-old son Elvis if she were to fall ill. “If I got it, if I got as sick as Nick, little Elvis doesn’t have his mom anymore. So I’m afraid.”

Earlier on Monday, Amanda shared a post to honor the three month anniversary of Nick’s passing. “Nick passed away three months ago, but COVID took my husband April 1, which is seven months ago,” she wrote. “I realized that the other day, Elvis and I lost him seven months ago. Once he went on the ventilator he never came back. It weird to think we’ve been on our own for that long already.”



⠀

Amanda concluded her post with a plea to her followers: “Please wear a mask. Please continue to be take this seriously.”

— by Katcy Stephan