Amber Heard Secretly Welcomes Baby Girl: ‘She’s The Beginning Of The Rest Of My Life’

Surprise! Amber Heard is a mom!

The 35-year-old actress announced the birth of her daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, on her social media accounts on Thursday. Amber revealed her baby girl was born on April 8.

I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. pic.twitter.com/R3fw02NfsD — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) July 1, 2021

“I’m so excited to share this news with you,” Amber wrote on Twitter, captioning a precious photo of herself cradling little Oonagh. “Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way.”

Amber Heard’s Red Carpet Looks View Gallery

Adding, “I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

Page Six and Us Weekly report that that Amber welcomed her baby girl via surrogate after being told that she would never being able to carry her own baby, but Amber herself has not commented. The “Aquaman” star reportedly named her daughter after her mother, Paige, who died in 2020.

Oonagh’s birth comes five years after Amber filed for divorce from actor Johnny Depp. The two have been entangled in a court battle ever since. She was later linked to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who now shares a son with girlfriend Grimes.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!

— Emely Navarro