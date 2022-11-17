Amber Heard’s Sister Whitney Reacts To Open Letter Supporting ‘Aquaman’ Actress: ‘Breath Of Fresh Air’

Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez has her back.

Whitney took to Instagram on Wednesday to applaud a recent open letter of support that was released backing the “Aquaman” actress and condemning the “public shaming” of her months after her trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The 36-year-old said that the letter was a “breath of fresh air” and saying she thinks that “the tides are shifting.”

“To simply say that my faith in humanity has been called into question since the trial/verdict would be a gross understatement… Not only did it highlight some pretty f***ing major flaws in the judicial system, it also showed just how deeply misogynistic this world is and how harassment of anyone who speaks out or has a differing opinion is just simply accepted (just take a look at some of the comments on my posts, and undoubtedly this one :joy:). Its a world that I’m scared to raise my kids in, and every day it just seems harder and harder to navigate and deal with. Until today…. Seeing this letter signed by over 130 experts and organizations now was a much needed breath of fresh air. Finally, the tides are shifting… Finally! #istandwithamberheard,” the caption reads.

On Wednesday the letter, which was signed by dozens of organizations, campaigners and public figures, was released. It included celebrities like Constance Wu as well as Gloria Steinem sharing their support for “The Rum Diary” actress.

The letter read in part, “The vilifications of Ms. Heard and ongoing harassment of her and those who have voiced support for her have been unprecedented in both vitriol and scale. Much of this harassment. Much of this harassment was fueled by disinformation, misogyny, biphobia, and a monetized social media environment where a woman’s allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault were mocked for entertainment. The same disinformation and victim-blaming tropes are now being used against others who have alleged abuse.”

The letter concludes reading, “We condemn the public shaming of Amber Heard and join in support of her. We support the ability of all to report intimate partner and sexual violence free of harassment and intimidation.”

The open letter of support for Amber comes more than five months after a verdict was reached in the Depp-Heard trial. A jury sided with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s claims that his ex-wife defamed him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, where she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse” but did not mention him by name.

