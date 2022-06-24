Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez Called ‘Wonder Woman’ For Helping Man Who Collapsed During Flight

Johnny Depp’s lawyer is lending her help outside the courtroom.

Camille Vasquez, who shot to social media stardom while defending the actor during his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, sprang into action this week when a person on her flight needed medical attention, Access Hollywood has learned.

American Airlines passengers who were on the same plane traveling from Los Angeles to New York as Camille told TMZ that the attorney and her security team tended to an elderly man who had fallen near her first-class seat.

According to the outlet, flight attendants called for help and Camille phoned her doctor brother-in-law and followed his instructions to determine what may have been ailing the man, including a possible heart attack. Her bodyguard is said to have used his Apple watch to measure the man’s heart rate and a surgeon on the flight later stepped in to oversee the situation.

The 37-year-old’s quick thinking was reportedly celebrated with a gift of two bottles of wine from a flight attendant, who called her “Wonder Woman.”

A source close to Camille tells Access that TMZ’s account is correct.

The California native’s latest gesture has given her dedicated fanbase another reason to love her.

Camille recently spoke with Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez in her first one-on-one exclusive TV interview and reflected on being a role model for young Latinas. Camille got emotional during the sit-down while revealing a touching story about a mother who drove her daughter to Depp’s trial just so she could watch the superstar lawyer at work.

“I had a mother drive, take her daughter out of school and drive her to watch the trial. During one of the breaks and she, she stopped me, and she made me cry because she said, ‘I took my daughter out of school, it was important enough because I wanted her to meet you.’ And, you know, she said there aren’t role models out there,” Camille told Mario. “’Young, female, Hispanic role models for her to look up to and you’ve been that for her, so thank you.’ And I, again, I was really touched by that, and I don’t know how it happened but other than I was just doing my job.”

— Erin Biglow