‘American Idol’ Alums Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Expecting Their First Baby Together

It’s an “American Idol” baby! Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner, who met during their respective runs on season 16 of the show in 2018 and got married in October 2019, are expecting their first child together!

PEOPLE reported the news, sharing that the couple are very “excited” to have a baby on the way.

“We are very excited,” Gabby told PEOPLE. “The Lord has blessed us with a little one, and we’re really excited to finally be able to share the news with everybody and just have a big old family celebration about it.”

Gabby, 20, is due next year and she revealed that she and Cade found out that they were going to be parents in May.

“We were in Texas visiting Cade’s side of his family,” she says. “And it’s funny, because I did not think that I was. Around lunchtime, I remember taking the test and my eyes nearly crossed! I was like, ‘Wait, is that two lines?’ I came running out to Cade and was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, I think I am.’ That’s all that I said, and he knew what that meant. I started crying, and it was very sweet.”

The duo later found out that they were expecting a baby girl.

“I get to have two Gabbys!” Cade said of the exciting news. “Ones not enough.” “One is enough,” Gabby joked. “We were really excited whether it was a boy or a girl. I always wanted a girl growing up, as well as a boy, so to have a girl first is just really exciting. I hope she gets his hair — definitely not mine.”

Congrats to the happy couple!