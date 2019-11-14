‘American Idol’ Winner Phillip Phillips And Wife Welcome Baby Boy: Find Out His Playful Name!

Phillip Phillips is officially a father!

The “American Idol” winner and his wife Hannah Blackwell welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Nov. 10.

On Thursday, Phillip shared the first Instagram photo of his son and revealed that the birth was an especially emotional moment.

“Sunday morning our little boy made a fast entrance into the world. I cried more than he did,” he wrote. “Hannah was an absolute rockstar in delivery and she has been such an amazing mom these last four days.”

“I’m forever in love with this little kid. He’s changed me so much already. We can’t take our eyes off of him. He’s perfect. Our prayers were answered and this new journey has begun,” he added.

In his message, Phillip also revealed the little one’s adorable name, which is sure to set him apart from the crowd: Patch Shepherd Phillips.

The pick was a hit with Phillip’s fans and friends, including fellow “Idol” winner Kris Allen.

“Congrats!! And great name choice,” the Season 8 champ commented.

Phillip and Hannah first announced they were expecting back in July with a sweet photo of a sonogram and a “gentleman” onesie.

“Phillip and Hannah sittin’ in a tree. K-I-S-S-I-N-G! First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in the baby carriage this fall!,” the musician wrote, adding the hashtag “#P^3.”

“We’ve been keeping a secret this year. New little guy coming in a few months,” Hannah wrote in a post of her own.

Congratulations to the new family of three!