Amy Schumer Gives Us A Pregnancy Update: ‘I’m Still Pregnant’

Amy Schumer wants to remind us that if it seems like she has been pregnant for a while, it’s because she has.

The comedian, 37, took to Instagram on Friday to give us an update on her pregnancy.

“Oh yeah does it feel to everyone that I have been pregnant for a long time? It must be getting annoying to you all that I’m still pregnant,” she said. “Well imagine how I feel mother f***ers!”

The “Trainwreck” actress wore an “I Hate Mondays” shirt as she posed at an ultrasound appointment.

Amy has been very open about her difficult pregnancy on social media. Back in November, Schumer was hospitalized with hyperemesis gravidarum, a form of acute morning sickness – but she definitely hasn’t lost her sense of humor!

Last week, the “Growing” Netflix star joked about her growing baby bump in an Instagram post with her husband, Chris Fischer.

“Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer set pulses racing while the heavily pregnant Schumer flaunts her growing bump,” she wrote. “Amy is still pregnant and puking because money rarely goes to medical studies for women such as hyperemesis or endometriosis and instead goes to things like d**ks not getting hard enough or old guys who want harder d**ks.”

Amy announced her pregnancy back in October and joked that she looks forward to going head-to-head with the Duchess of Sussex!

“Chris and I are thrilled and I’m almost positive he’s the father,” she said. “I look forward to competing with Markle every step of the way.”