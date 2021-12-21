Andy Cohen Reveals He Tested Positive For Covid-19 For The Second Time 

Andy Cohen is feeling better after contracting a breakthrough case of Covid-19.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host revealed during his SiriusXM radio show on Monday that he had to take some time off to quarantine after testing positive for the second time and was thrilled to be back on the air.

“I am so happy I could cry right now,” Andy said. “I had COVID. That’s why we were gone all last week. And the best news is I woke up this morning to a negative PCR test.”

During his radio show he explained that he received the Covid-19 booster shot and began feeling ill afterwards. But after two days, he still wasn’t better and got “pretty sick.” He began to quarantine from his 2-year-old son Benjamin and now that he is better the proud papa will be reuniting with him soon.

The 53-year-old first shared the news on Twitter when a fan inquired why “Watch What Happens Live” were airing reruns.

Yes! All better now. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 20, 2021

Andy first tested positive for Covid-19 in March 2020. At the time she shared the news on Instagram, writing, “After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.”

