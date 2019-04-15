Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Want To ‘Get On With Their Lives’ And Are Officially Single

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are ready to get moving with their single lives amid their years-long divorce proceedings.

The former couple filed new court documents last week, which will ultimately restore their status to single. The famous duo decided to negotiate for a bifurcated judgment, which ends their marriage but allows them to continue working out all the details in a settlement agreement for assets and custody of their children.

The couple shares six children together and have had a lengthy and public custody battle over their minor age kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. The duo did reach a custody agreement in December 2018.

A source familiar with the situation told Access that “Brad and Angelina felt it was important to get on with their lives and needed to emotionally break away from the other.”

The source added that “the rush to single status wasn’t over any new relationships, but both Pitt and Jolie felt strongly about the move.”

WATCH: Would Angelina Jolie Run For Political Office?