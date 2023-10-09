Angelina Jolie Transforms Into Opera Singer Maria Callas In First Photos From ‘Maria’

Angelina Jolie has transformed into opera Maria Callas for her latest on-screen role.

Fans got a first look at the Oscar winner’s portrayal of the star in new photos for the upcoming biopic “Maria.”

In the shots, which were released on Monday, the 48-year-old is dressed in character as the American-born Greek opera singer. In one photo, she wears a knitted white sweater as she holds onto her oversized round glasses. In another snap, she wears a wide-brimmed lace hat and black and white coat as she stares outside a window.

The biopic is the latest project directed by Pablo Larraín, whose previous films “Spencer” and “Jackie” scored Oscar nominations for Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana and Natalie Portman as former First Lady Jacquelin Kennedy. His last film “El Conde” premiered at the 2023 Venice Film Festival.

“Maria” will be filmed over eight weeks in Paris, Greece, Budapest and Milan. The film was written prior to Hollywood’s WGA strike and was granted a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement, which allows it to film abroad.

“I am incredibly excited to start production on “Maria,” which I hope will bring Maria Callas’s remarkable life and work to audiences all around the world, thanks to the magnificent script by Steven Knight, the work of the entire cast and crew, and especially, Angelina’s brilliant work and extraordinary preparation,” Larraín said in a statement obtained by People.

This will be Angelina’s first movie role since starring in the Marvel film “Eternals,” which was released in 2021.