Anna Faris Exits ‘Mom’ On CBS After Seven Seasons

Anna Faris is leaving “Mom,” her hit CBS comedy series alongside Allison Janney. The shock move leaves Allison as the show’s sole lead.

Anna’s exit definitely comes as a surprise as she’s currently under a 2-year contract on the show, similar to Allison. The pair signed new contracts in spring 2019, according to Variety.

According to Variety, Anna’s exit from the show was talked about early during lockdown in Los Angeles when the show went on hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, the show only had one episode left to shoot for the seventh season.

“The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career,” Farris said in a statement, according to Variety. “I’m so thankful to Chuck, the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

Anna’s character Christy will be written out of the upcoming shows.

“Mom” was definitely a hit for CBS. The Chuck Lorre produced comedy was centered on the relationship between mother and daughter with Christy (Faris) and Bonnie Plunkett (Janney), rekindling their relationship after they were estranged. The series tackles tough topics too, including addition and sobriety.