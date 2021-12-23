Archie Has Same Cheeky Smile As Prince Harry In In Family Christmas Photo With Meghan And Lililbet

Archie is one California cutie!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posed for a casual and cute holiday photo at their Montecito, California, home with their two kids, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 6 months, and it’s official – little Archie is taking after his dad!

In the snap, Meghan, Harry and Archie are all rocking jeans and a casual top, with Meghan and Harry opting for a shade of blue on top, and Archie going for a laid-back white button-down shirt, which matched his sister Lili, who donned a white dress.

And Archie looks beyond cute – staring cheekily into the distance, a smile that many royal fans may recognize as something his dad often did as a kid. Harry was known for having a beaming smile in childhood portraits, including official royal photographs.

Archie also has his dad’s red hair, which has really grown in since the last sweet family photos were shared, many of which showed him wearing a beanie cap in the past.

It’s a beyond sweet photo for the family and showcases their more laid back life in California, where they’ve chosen to raise their family. In a statement shared alongside the photo, the duo explained how their two little ones made them a family and also about their holiday tradition of donating to those in need.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.”