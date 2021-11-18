Meghan Markle Shares New Photo Of Archie With Chickens On ‘Ellen’

Meghan Markle is opening about her and Prince Harry’s son 2-year-old son Archie and 5-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana like never before!

The Duchess of Sussex joined as a surprised guest on Thursday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” where she shared a new photo of Archie and gushed about his reaction to becoming a big brother to his little sister Lili.

Meghan told Ellen, “He loves being a big brother, but everybody tells you, somebody told H and I, when you have one kid it’s a hobby and two’s parenting, and we realize what it is like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along, so they had that moment of this is fun, oh, this is how it is now.”

The proud of mom of two also revealed that Archie loves to dance just like his Auntie Ellen.

But that wasn’t the only thing that Meghan revealed about her children. She shared the baby Lili is teething and that she’s been up at night helping her through the pain.

“She is a good sleeper, but the teeth are coming in, so any mom will understand where you go they may be the best in the world, but the moment that is happening you have so much sympathy, so yes, I am up most of the night,” Meghan shared.

When Ellen suggested giving her tequila to help ease the teeth pain, Ellen said, “That’s why I don’t have kids. And Archie seems very interested in her.”

