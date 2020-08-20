Are Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Engaged?

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are sparking engagement rumors! In photos obtained by Page Six, the “Pretty Little Liars” star is wearing a ring on that finger while out and about running errands with her rapper beau.

In June, Ashley took G-Eazy as her date for her sister’s wedding. While the 30-year-old “Spring Breakers” alum didn’t post about her sister’s big day, she can be seen on her sis’ Instagram in a video where she smiles while standing near the 31-year-old musician in what appears to be a small wedding party, likely due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Things seem to be heating up quickly for the pair—in May, Ashley and model Cara Delevigne called it quits after nearly two years of dating.

“Cara and Ashley always had their ups and downs before but it’s over now. Their relationship just ran its course,” a source previously told People.

Fans accused Ashley of cheating on Cara with G-Eazy, but the “Paper Towns” star went on to defend Ashley on her Instagram.

“It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate,” she wrote. “To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”

Cara and Ashley were first linked together when they were spotted out and about at London’s Heathrow Airport in August 2018.