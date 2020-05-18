Are Joaquin Phoenix & Rooney Mara Expecting A Baby? (Report)

Congratulations to Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara! The couple is reportedly expecting their first child together, according to Page Six.

The couple, who first met in 2013 while co-starring in the movie “Her,” may be as far as six months into the pregnancy, the report continued. The couple maintain a very private lifestyle and have yet to confirm or deny the report.

But the 35-year-old actress was spotted wearing a baggy sweatshirt covering her apparent belly bump just a week ago as she visited her sister Kata Mara on Mother’s Day. Rooney’s sister was celebrating her own first Mother’s Day as she gave birth to a daughter in May 2019.

Rooney and Joaquin have been engaged since July 2019, and the couple frequently appeared together on the red carpet while Joaquin promoted his film “Joker.” The couple have reportedly been quarantining together in their Los Angeles home.

Congrats to the growing family!