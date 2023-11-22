‘The Kardashians’: North West Critiques Kim Kardashian & Her Ex Pete Davidson’s Fashion

North West has a passion for fashion!

In this week’s episode of “The Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian brought her daughter North to her 2023 Met Gala fitting and she did not shy away from expressing her opinion to Schiaparelli’s Creative Director Daniel Roseberry.

“There’s way too much gaps in the pearls,” North told Kim and Daniel.

“I think we felt the same,” Daniel said before North kept weighing in.

“It looks like she’s a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped,” she added. “The pearls look fake.”

When Kim explained that the pearls were real and that they are going for a vintage, authentic, pearl look, North still wasn’t impressed.

“It’s looking like beachy. It’s like the diamonds ruin it,” she said. “I like the pearls; I just don’t like that it looks like from the dollar store.”

“This is my worst nightmare like come to life,” Daniel said. “It’s like I’m being punked. The night before the Met, getting dragged for filth by a nine-year-old.”

But North wasn’t just critiquing Kim’s dress, once the Met Gala started, she gave her hot takes on everyone’s outfits, including Kim’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum rocked a black graphic shirt, black trench coat and black slacks to fashion’s biggest night. He accessorized the look with a black bucket hat and sunglasses. Turns out North wasn’t a fan of his look.

“Hate it,” she said. “You’re going to the Met Gala Pete, not the gas station.”

But North was a fan of several people’s looks. She told Kendall Jenner her Marc Jacobs outfit was her favorite of the night. She also gave Paris Hilton and Lala Anthony a thumbs up for their dresses.

New episodes of “The Kardashians” come out every Thursday on Hulu.