Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez Settle Divorce After 2 Years Of Marriage (Reports)

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s marriage is officially over.

The singer and real estate broker reportedly settled their divorce on Oct. 6 per multiple reports.

According to TMZ, the “Break Free” singer will give her ex-husband a tax-free one-time payment of $1,250,000. The outlet also reports that he will get one-half of the net proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home and will not get spousal support. TMZ also reports that the singer will pay his legal fees.

Ariana and Dalton got married in May 2021. They simultaneously filed for divorce after two years of marriage on Sept. 18 although news of their separation broke in July.

At the time, a source close to the former couple revealed to NBC News that Ariana and Dalton were “taking their time together to slowly work through the details of the agreement privately before filing” for divorce.

“They’ve been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process,” the source said. “It’s been a very kind and patient uncoupling process. They have both moved on. It truly has been a respectful, private and patient process.”

Ariana has indeed appeared to have moved on.

Multiple outlets have reported that the “7 Rings” songstress is now dating her “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater.

Ariana is playing Glinda in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical, while the 31-year-old, who previously starred in “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical,” plays Elphaba’s sister Nessarose’s love interest, Boq.

Ethan was previously married to singer Lilly Jay and the pair welcomed a son together in 2022, but he filed for divorce back in July.