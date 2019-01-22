Ariana Grande’s new album is arriving sooner than expected!

On Tuesday afternoon, the pop songstress teased music-hungry fans by posting a full track list for her forthcoming album, “thank u, next.” Her Instagram post showed the 12-song list typed over a simple black background.

While three of the songs listed are familiar to Arianators – “imagine,” “7 rings,” and “thank u, next” have all been released as singles already – the other nine are brand new. Among the newly-released track names are “needy,” “NASA,” “make up,” “bad idea” and the cheekily-named “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored.”

To cap off the big announcement, Ariana confirmed the LP’s release date in the caption: “feb 8.”

Insta fans were quick to gush over Ari’s much-anticipated album drop in the comments.

“17 ! days !!!!” one wrote.

“WE’RE READY,” a second enthused in all caps.

“Girl u fast,” wrote another – an apropos observation, considering it’s been merely five months since the 25-year-old released her last record, “Sweetener.”

Who else can’t wait for Feb. 8?

