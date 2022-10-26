Ariana Grande Goes Blonde For Her Role As Glinda In ‘Wicked’

Ariana Grande’s new hair will have you green with envy!

The Grammy winner debuted her new blonde hairdo on Instagram with a cheeky caption on Wednesday.

“New earrings,” she wrote alongside a photo of her blond hair up in her signature ponytail. The singer’s eyebrows are also blonde in the photo.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Ari presumably dyed her hair for her role as Glinda in the upcoming film “Wicked.”

Her co-stars also weighed in on her new look!

Cynthia Erivo, who plays the green witch Elphaba in the upcoming musical wrote “earrings are amazing!”

The film’s director, Jon M. Chu also chimed in commenting “earrings look great.”

It was announced in April that the upcoming musical will be released in two films rather than one.

Mariah Carey Being Fabulous Throughout The Years

Mariah Carey Being Fabulous Throughout The Years

View Gallery

According to IMDb, “Wicked” follows the story of a woman who is wrongfully cast as the “wicked” witch by the Wizard of Oz. She turns out to be a freedom fighter who battles against the wizard to save her homeland.

Ariana and Cynthia announced they were cast as the leads in the film in November.

-Emely Navarro

Read More

The Ultimate Songs of Summer Bracket Challenge

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.