Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber Drop ‘Stuck With U’ Video Starring Celebrities, Fans In Quarantine

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber released their joint song “Stuck With U” on Friday at midnight alongside a sweet music video featuring couples—celebrity and non-celebrities alike—as they self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The video stitches together selfie videos of Ariana cuddling her dog Toulouse at home, while Justin and his wife Hailey took a romantic stroll together down a countryside lane.

“I’m not one to stick around / One strike and you’re out, baby / Don’t care if I sound crazy / But you never let me down, no, no / That’s why when the sun’s up, I’m stayin’ / Still layin’ in your bed,” the “Dangerous Woman” singer croons on the song’s first verse.

The two singers take on the chorus together in a sweet message to their lovers.

“So, lock the door and throw out the key / Can’t fight this no more, It’s just you and me / And there’s nothin’ I, nothin’ I, I can do / I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you.”

Most impressive is the wide array of celebrities, couples, and fans who submitted home movies to be featured in the video. Chance The Rapper, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Gwyneth Paltrow with husband Brad Falchuck, Ashton Kutcher with wife Mila Kunis and more stars made cameos with their spouses and family. Fans sent in photos showing everything from dancing in their kitchens to celebrating graduations at home.

The “Yummy” singer announced the collaboration last week by asking fans to send in their videos via Twitter.

“Help us make the #StuckWithU music video. I want to see you guys having fun in quarantine,” the 26-year-old wrote. “This is the prom song for everyone who can’t go to prom right now. Tweet us videos using #stuckwithu or #stuckwithuvideo of you in your prom dresses or suits with your loved ones having fun or dancing to the instrumental.”

But the singers had a special surprise up their sleeves for the end of the video—Ari confirmed her relationship with Dalton Gomez when he appeared on-screen to hug the “God Is A Woman” singer on camera! The two have kept their relationship low-key but are seen dancing together in what appears to be Ariana’s bedroom as the song closes.

All proceeds from the song with benefit the First Responders Children’s Foundation to support the kids of first responders working on the frontlines of the pandemic.