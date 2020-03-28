Ariana Grande & ‘Victorious’ Co-Stars Throw Virtual Reunion For Show’s 10th Anniversary

Social distancing couldn’t keep the cast of “Victorious” from celebrating a special milestone.

March 27, 2020 marked one decade since the beloved Nickelodeon sitcom – which launched the careers of Ariana Grande, Victoria Justice, Avan Jogia and more young stars – first hit the air.

To mark the anniversary, Ariana, Victoria, Avan chatted with co-stars Elizabeth Gillies, Leon Thomas III, Matt Bennett, Daniella Monet and Eric Lange and creator Dan Schneider in a nine-way Zoom call.

Dan explained that they originally intended to unite in person but chose to instead stay home amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were all supposed to get together tonight on the 10th anniversary of the premiere of ‘Victorious,’ but we couldn’t because of the current situation, so we got together virtually – thank you, Zoom!” he began their group video message to fans, which Victoria posted on Instagram.

“Thank you so much for accepting ‘Victorious’ into your homes and for making us part of your lives,” he added. “It means so much to us how the fans have accepted us over the past 10 years. So thank you, thank you, thank you.”

“We love you guys!” Victoria later chimed in. “Thank you so much for supporting our show, and after all these years, 10 years! It’s absolutely insane. We hope that you guys are staying home and staying safe and staying healthy, and we send you all our love in the world.”

The whole gang cheered and clapped over the course of the video; and at one point, Ariana raised her wine glasses with Avan and Liz for a virtual cheers.

The “Monopoly” singer shared a black-and-white screenshot of everyone together and simply wrote, “Happy.”

Earlier in the day, Ari shared a lengthy and emotional post commemorating her time on the show.

“Sorry for the mushiness but…. Jus want to say how grateful I will always be for being on this show and for those years of my life,” she wrote in part. “I couldn’t have spent my teenage years with a better, more funny, talented group of human beings. I really loved playing Cat Valentine (even though sometimes people think I actually still speak and act like that and her essence will lovingly haunt me til I die) …. I miss getting in trouble w my friends the school room and trying not to laugh when we weren’t supposed to on set. I even miss waking up with red hair dye stained pillows. Thank u @danwarp and to my castmates for some of the most special years of my life and for bringing all of us into each other’s lives. Happy anniversary!”

She also shared a series of personal videos of her and her co-stars getting goofy behind the scenes.

“Some bored on-set gems #tenyearsofvictorious #wowilysmimcrying #wereold,” she captioned the post.

