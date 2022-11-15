Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Grande ‘Thankful To Be Safe’ After Being Mugged In NYC

Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie Grande was mugged last Wednesday in New York City.

The 39-year-old was walking in Midtown, on Eighth Avenue between 44th and 43rd streets, around 6:30pm when he was allegedly attacked by two teenagers, who hit him on the back of the head.

Frankie had his Louis Vuitton bag stolen, which had his phone, AirPods, DAG sunglasses, and his wallet inside. He reportedly suffered a minor injury but declined medical attention at the scene.

After arriving quickly on the scene, NYPD soon arrested the two teenagers, aged 13 and 17, near the scene when they attempted to use Frankie’s credit card at nearby stores. The police were able to recover Frankie’s iPhone 14 Pro.

The two teens, whose names have not been released due to their being minors, have been charged with robbery, grand larceny, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, and menacing and harassment.

The NYPD reported that the two assailants had an imitation pistol, a razor blade, and prescription painkillers on their persons.

Frankie acknowledged the incident via his Instagram Story Tuesday morning: “Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. I am so thankful to be safe and healing. Keep shining bright and stay safe out there.”