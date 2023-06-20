Armie Hammer & Elizabeth Chambers Settle Their Divorce 3 Years After Split

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers’ divorce is settled.

The pair reached an uncontested settlement in their divorce, per court documents obtained by Access Hollywood.

The documents stated the former couple have “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court.”

The duo are parents to 8-year-old daughter Harper and 6-year-old son Ford. The custody of their children “has not changed since it was last filed with the court,” per the docs.

The duo, who tied the knot in May 2010, broke up in 2020 after 10 years of marriage.

At the time, the pair announced their split in matching posts on their respective Instagram accounts, writing, “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.”

The news about their split comes after the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said he won’t face sexual assault charges in May.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced in May that Hammer won’t face criminal charges over 2021 allegations of sexual assault, saying there is insufficient evidence to charge the “Call Me By Your Name” star.

“At this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime. … Due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Director of the Bureau of Communications for the LA DA’s office Tiffiny Blacknell said in a statement.

Following the news, the “Social Network” star took to Instagram to react to the situation, writing “onwards and upwards” and thanking “all of the people” who have helped him “get through this time.”

He also wrote, “I am very grateful to the District Attorney for conducting a thorough investigation and coming to the conclusion that I have stood by this entire time, that no crime was committed. I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name is cleared.”