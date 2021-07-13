Ashley Graham Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin are expecting another child!

The 33-year-old model revealed on Tuesday that she’s pregnant with the couple’s second child by sharing a photo of her bare baby bump while wearing an off-the-shoulder white shirt.

“The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us,” Ashley wrote alongside the photo.

The couple are already parents to 1-year-old son Isaac Menelik Gionvanni.

Ashley has never been shy about sharing real images of her body. In July 2020, just six months after giving birth to her son, she showed off her bikini bod which included stretch marks.

“Some things I love: a cute bathing suit and a backyard shoot with the family!” Ashley captioned a series of bikini shots on Instagram. “We’ve had such great time making the most of this summer in Nebraska and these suits have me feeling great for my first summer as a mommy!”

