Ashley Graham Proudly Shows Stretch Marks In Topless Snap Just A Month After Giving Birth

Ashley Graham has always been proud to show off her natural beauty and becoming a mom hasn’t changed that one bit.

The 32-year-old mom, who gave birth to son Isaac on January 18th, shared a topless photo of her post-baby bod showing off her stretch marks. Ashley captioned the post with, “Same me. Few new stories.”

Ashley and husband Justin Ervin recently shared their birth story on her podcast “Pretty Big Deal,” explaining that, “I have to say now though that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do,” she said.

The couple even brought out their newborn to introduce him to the world and revealed their son’s name, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin.

Ashley got candid about her postpartum healing and the recovery by sharing a mirror selfie, writing, “ Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too,” she said. “After all these years in fashion I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are!”

“No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies!” she continued the post.

The model has also been sharing photos of her new life as a mom. Ashley shared a snap while multitasking at a café in Brooklyn, she was sipping coffee while breastfeeding little Issac.

Throughout Ashley’s pregnancy, she posted many baby bump photos to her millions of fans and even decorated her belly to celebrate reaching 10 million followers on Instagram.