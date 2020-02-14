Ashley Iaconetti Haibon Thought There Was A ‘Slim Chance’ She’d End Up With Jared Haibon Back In 2015

Their love was written in the “Bachelor” stars – or pretty close to it! Ashley Iaconetti Haibon revealed in a new YouTube video that she thought there was a slim chance that she and her now-hubby would ned up together after they first met on “Bachelor In Paradise.”

“Back in 2015 when we first met in “Bachelor In Paradise,” I thought there was a slim chance that we’d end up together.”

“I thought the same thing,” Jared added emphatically, adding that he didn’t realize that five years from that date they’d be decorating a new house together.

Ashley sweetly says, “Or trying to have kids this year,” sweetly hinting at what’s in store for the newlyweds.

The duo, who met on the hit ABC show, got off to a rough start in the beginning with Ashley being fairly sure of her love for Jared. But alls well that ends well! The cuties tied the knot on August 11, 2019 and have been happily documenting their love on the daily on their social handles! The latest cute social post? The two are auctioning off a double date in order to raise money for Ronald McDonald House.

Ashley also posted about the news on her Instagram, writing that they are working with Ronald McDonald House to raise money for critically ill children to have a home away from home when they are having to go to the hospital.

For more information on how to sign up for the double date, check out the link in bio on Ashley’s page!

