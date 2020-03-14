Ayesha Curry Celebrates Husband Stephen Curry’s 32nd Birthday Days After NBA Suspends Season

Stephen Curry still has lots of reasons to celebrate despite the NBA’s decision to suspend the remainder of the basketball season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ayesha Curry shared a loving message for her husband, along with a slideshow of sweet family photos, to commemorate his 32nd birthday on Saturday, March 14. The lovebirds have been married for eight years and share three children, Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 1.

“Happy Birthday my baby!!!” she gushed. “I know you’re sitting right next to me, but life is too short not to shout how much I love you from my mobile rooftop. Always proud of you and even more so in awe of your constant grace and faith. Love you chooch.”

The “Seasoned Life” author’s adorable tribute to her other half came one day after the couple pledged a donation through their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation to make sure children in their hometown of Oakland will still have meals while schools are closed because of the COVID-19 crisis.

“We want to make sure that we rally around everyone and ensure that these kids are not wondering where their next meal is coming from,” Ayesha said in a video. Stephen added, “We’re trying to do our part. Hopefully, you can join the fight with us and have each other’s backs as we go through this uncertain time in our community.”

The Golden State Warriors star had been diagnosed with the seasonal flu after falling ill prior to the team’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 7. Just days later, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced the league’s decision to postpone the season until further notice after two players from the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus.

Stephen reacted to the organization’s shutdown on Twitter, writing, “2020 ain’t it. Don’t know what to compare this situation to… just gotta buckle up and take care of yourself and those around you. Basketball will be back at some point but right now, protect yourself and stay safe out there!”

LeBron James also weighed in on the unprecedented situation. “Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc. etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020!” he posted. “Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe.”