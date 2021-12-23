Baby Lilibet Looks Just Like Big Brother Archie In Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Holiday Card

Cuteness runs in the Sussex family!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just gave the world the first-ever glimpse at their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in their holiday photo released on Wednesday morning, and it’s official – little Lili has a striking resemblance to big brother, Archie, as a baby!

Lili was posed in a white dress with ruffles and is being held up in the air by doting mom, Meghan. In the sweet snap Lili has a big, beaming smile like her mama. But it’s the sweet resemblance to her big brother, Archie, that caught our eye.

Little Lili appears to have a hint of red hair like her big brother. And when posed in her white dress, she looked very similar to Archie as a baby. In photo from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s travel to South Africa, you can see Archie as a baby and it’s his sweet cheeks that show off the resemblance to Lili.

And the resemblance between Archie and Lili seemed even more striking in the most recent photo, captured by Alexi Lubomirski, as both children wore white.

Lubomirski, a fashion photographer, is already a big part of the royal family’s history. He has already captured a number of milestone moments for the couple, including their romantic engagement photos and official wedding portraits.

With this first look at Lili, only time will tell what she’ll grow up to look like, but she’s clearly got her mom’s amazing smile and her brother and dad’s red hair.

And it seems that their family is officially complete with their two children. The couple shared in a statement with their holiday card, “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family.”

