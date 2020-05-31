‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Reveal They Suffered A Miscarriage

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham just revealed the heartbreaking news that they have suffered a miscarriage.

“A little over a month ago, we got the most exciting news and we found out that we were pregnant with our second baby,” the “Bachelor” couple, who are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Alessi, captioned a video they posted on their YouTube account.

Adding, “We made so many plans. We bought a new house with more space, we planned how we wanted to tell you all and we envisioned our future with Alessi’s little brother/sister. We were planning to share our journey through pregnancy with you, but unfortunately we didn’t get the happy story we had hoped for.”

In the lengthy video, the pair got candid about all the emotions they’ve experienced within the past month, after first learning they were expecting their second child.

“Guess we’re a family of 4 pretty soon,” Lauren said in a flashback clip.

But things took a turn during Lauren’s first doctor visit, they were told that Lauren’s ultrasound showed that their baby on the way, who by their estimate “should have been 8 weeks” along, looked to only be around 5 weeks old.

“We were really confused by that,” Lauren explained in the video. “But our doctor assured us that it could be a number of things and not to panic about it.”

“It could mean I’m just not as far as long as I was, it could mean I ovulated less, or it could mean that it’s not a viable pregnancy,” she continued.

They sadly got more bad news at their next doctor’s appointment. On May 28, they learned that Lauren had suffered a missed miscarriage.

“It’s been a roller coaster of emotions going from scared at first a little bit because it was so soon, then happy, then stress and worry for weeks on end, and then obviously today was the bad news,” Arie told their followers. “It’s consumed our thoughts for the last month. It’s been hard holding this back from everybody.”