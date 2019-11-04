‘Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss And Wife Reconcile After Reaching A Divorce Settlement

Mike Fleiss and his wife Laura are back together! The “Bachelor” creator tweeted out the news on Sunday where he relayed the news and thanked fans for their support.

Happy to report that @FleissLaura and I have reconciled. I love my wife and am grateful for this opportunity to work on our marriage… Thanks for the support, #BachelorNation! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) November 3, 2019

“Happy to report that @FleissLaura and I have reconciled,” he wrote in part. “I love my wife and am grateful for this opportunity to work on our marriage.”

The two had just reached a divorce settlement over the summer following some very messy accusations. Laura and Mike were married in 2014 after meeting at a 2012 “Miss America” pageant where Laura competed and won. Their wedding was officiated by none other than Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison himself!

But this past August, things seemed to turn sour with the pair after accusations of domestic violence surfaced. Mike was temporarily under criminal investigation after Laura claimed he grabbed her and forcibly pinned her against a wall. Laura said his actions were an attempt to force her to get an abortion—at the time, she was 10 weeks pregnant with their second child.

Mike refuted the claim at the time, saying Laura had run off to Hawaii with their 4-year-old son Benjamin without his knowing, according to The Blast.

A divorce settlement was reached in July, where Mike agreed to pay spousal support and split equal custody of Benjamin, according to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood. The agreed upon settlement was nearly $10M, according to People. In turn, all criminal complaints between the two were dropped.

But it seems there’s no longer trouble in paradise as Laura echoed her husband’s statements on Twitter!

Over the summer, my husband and I went through a challenging time, as all marriages do. There was an emotionally charged incident in which we fought over a phone and both exhibited immature and irresponsible behavior. This situation led to making rash decisions we both regret… — laura fleiss (@FleissLaura) November 3, 2019



“Over the summer, my husband and I went through a challenging time, as all marriages do,” she wrote. “There was an emotionally charged incident in which we fought over a phone and both exhibited immature and irresponsible behavior.”

Laura also refuted claims and “erroneous reporting” that her husband intentionally tried to hurt her. “That is untrue,” she said of the numerous reports. “We both take full responsibility for our actions and have worked very hard to repair the damage to our relationship and family.”

Here’s to more happy years for the couple!