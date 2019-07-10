‘Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss Files For Divorce After 5 Years Of Marriage

Five years after he tied the knot, “The Bachelor” creator and executive producer Mike Fleiss has filed for divorce.

The reality TV mogul submitted a petition to end his marriage to former pageant queen Laura Kaeppeler on July 9, according to court documents obtained by Access.

Fleiss cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation and requested joint legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old son Benjamin. He also specified that he and his estranged wife have a prenuptial agreement in place, which will dictate spousal and child support.

Fleiss married Kaeppeler, who was crowned as Miss America 2012, in a ceremony at his Malibu home in April 2014. Fleiss’ “Bachelor” ties played a large role in their big day: host Chris Harrison officiated their “I do’s” and Neil Lane designed their wedding rings, according to People.

“I’m the luckiest man on earth!” Fleiss tweeted on the day of his and Kaeppeler’s nuptials.

I'm the luckiest man on earth!!! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) April 6, 2014

This is Fleiss’ second divorce; the showrunner ended his first marriage to Alexandra Vorbeck in 2012.